Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $8.05. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 105,275 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 363,966 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 186,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 711,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 181,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

