Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $375.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

AHT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.24. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

