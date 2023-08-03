Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $203,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,341,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,534,131.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $193,454.79.

On Monday, July 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $200,152.59.

On Monday, July 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $182,961.57.

On Monday, July 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

On Monday, June 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,468.35.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $186,310.47.

On Monday, June 12th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $185,529.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $48,544.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. 3,511,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $19.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,724,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.