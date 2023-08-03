Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 283,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,503. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 80.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.