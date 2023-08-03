Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $11.15 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 352,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 157.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,065 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,170,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,234,959. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of -213.49, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

