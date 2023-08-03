Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 62,410 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,410 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,378 shares of company stock worth $7,545,223. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 385,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

