Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 584,580 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,580 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Equitable worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Equitable Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

