Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 16,247 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $485.46. 601,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.17.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

