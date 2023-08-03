Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 61,730 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,730 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,844 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. 2,164,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,396,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

