Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 703,205 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 2,494,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,817,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

