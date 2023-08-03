Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $9.55 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,456 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.07. 858,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

