Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $17.69 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 58,892 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ossiam boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,476. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.