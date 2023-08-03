Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $15.43 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Trimble by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Trimble by 12.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.86. 924,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.