Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.31. 483,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,608. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

