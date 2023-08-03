Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,274 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $29,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.05. 103,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.77.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

