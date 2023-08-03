Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,216 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.53. 583,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

