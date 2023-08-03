Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.78 billion-$8.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $11.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 251,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

