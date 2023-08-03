Argus Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $390.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $371.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,331 shares of company stock worth $23,544,578. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.