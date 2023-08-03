Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $100.66. 44,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,342. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,205,282.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $6,133,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,606.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after buying an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,547,000 after buying an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,175,000 after buying an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

