Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 103.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.2%.

NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 997,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a PE ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

