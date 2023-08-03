Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Arconic Price Performance

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.