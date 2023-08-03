Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 160,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,946. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

