Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

