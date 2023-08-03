Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 6,635 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $120.85. 3,072,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,427. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

