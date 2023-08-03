Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 325 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.13. 1,355,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,127. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

