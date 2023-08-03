Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,935 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,920. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.47. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

