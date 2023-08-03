Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Booking were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,883.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $45.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,839.91. The stock had a trading volume of 650,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,004. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,017.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,731.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2,609.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.