Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 130 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,339,000 after buying an additional 213,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

VMI traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.91. The stock had a trading volume of 183,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.38. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.53 and a 52 week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.