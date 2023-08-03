Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $6.93 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.7 %

BDX traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.76.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.22.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

