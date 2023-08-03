Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

