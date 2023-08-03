Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 35,448 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,914,000 after buying an additional 2,385,561 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after buying an additional 4,418,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after buying an additional 2,027,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,846,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after buying an additional 355,540 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

