Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARAV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Aravive by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aravive by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aravive by 26,987.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

ARAV stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Aravive has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.28.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Aravive had a negative net margin of 1,187.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

