Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

