Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.95-20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.53 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.90 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 380,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,932. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

