Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) versus Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Critical Comparison

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Pagaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 14.53 -$44.65 million ($0.49) -17.12 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 2.32 -$302.32 million ($0.49) -5.02

Applied Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagaya Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -60.81% -25.71% Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Applied Digital and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 75.21%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 64.97%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.06, meaning that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.83, meaning that its share price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Applied Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

