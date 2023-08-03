Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.48 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $628,580.47 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

