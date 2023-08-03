Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,516,084 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $44,896,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,838,000 after buying an additional 850,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $33.88. 446,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,431. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

