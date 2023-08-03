Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading Up 5.8%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 147,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 144,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.06 million, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.31. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 850.29%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $251,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Anterix by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anterix by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Anterix by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Anterix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Anterix by 1,327.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

