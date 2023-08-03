Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 166,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,230,000 after buying an additional 412,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 793.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

