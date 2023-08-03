Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Lowered to C$47.50 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANDHF

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock remained flat at $37.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.