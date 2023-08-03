AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading 11% Higher

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.00. 109,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 252,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.14.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 23.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 48,766 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

