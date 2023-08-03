Analyzing Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortrea and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.08 billion 0.86 N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $2.20 billion 6.98 -$623.51 million ($2.92) -29.15

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Exact Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fortrea and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -23.49% -16.64% -8.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fortrea and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 5 8 0 2.62

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $93.94, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Fortrea.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Fortrea on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc. provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

