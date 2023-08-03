Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP):

7/28/2023 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $285.00.

7/27/2023 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00.

7/27/2023 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $270.00.

7/26/2023 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $260.00.

7/18/2023 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2023 – Automatic Data Processing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $247.64. 123,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $221.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

