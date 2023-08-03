Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $143.48

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.62. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

