Analysts Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Price Target at $7.71

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

LICY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LICY opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

