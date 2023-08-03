Analysts Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Price Target at $7.71

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICYGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

LICY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LICY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LICY opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.