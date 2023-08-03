Analysts Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Price Target at $7.71

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.43.
LICY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Li-Cycle Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:LICY opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
