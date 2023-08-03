Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $29.73

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of BLMN opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

