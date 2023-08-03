Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Western Union (WU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Western Union (NYSE: WU) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2023 – Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $13.00.

7/27/2023 – Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00.

7/24/2023 – Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.50 to $12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Western Union Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,149. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Western Union

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after buying an additional 6,638,884 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,663 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,291,000 after purchasing an additional 842,308 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

