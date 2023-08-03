Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $297.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $306.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $329.00 to $327.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $276.00.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $5.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,041. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 171,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

