Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SBA Communications (SBAC)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 8/2/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $297.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $306.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $329.00 to $327.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/18/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/13/2023 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/3/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $276.00.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $5.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,041. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 171,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.