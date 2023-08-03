Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $87.00.

7/14/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $66.00.

7/11/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $64.00.

7/10/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/10/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb is now covered by analysts at SVB Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2023 – Bristol-Myers Squibb is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,693,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 161,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 183,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

