Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 3rd (AETUF, ANDE, ANDHF, ATRWF, BAESY, BCBNF, CGNX, CNVVY, CPXWF, CPYYY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 3rd:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF)

had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$58.75 to C$55.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$56.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.75.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76).

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 320 ($4.11).

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($3.98).

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.18).

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($51.35) to GBX 4,620 ($59.31).

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.31).

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.82).

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $73.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 345 ($4.43) to GBX 460 ($5.91).

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.75.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.50.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$41.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$97.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$100.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 525 ($6.74) to GBX 650 ($8.35).

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$59.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$62.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.53).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 200 ($2.57).

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$220.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$228.00 to C$230.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$46.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.50.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00.

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,500 ($32.10) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66).

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $55.00 to $60.00.

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.50.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 297 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.04).

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$77.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $9.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.50.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$25.50 to C$24.00.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.93) to GBX 605 ($7.77).

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.90.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.00.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.75.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,500 ($19.26) to GBX 1,300 ($16.69).

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$6.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$75.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

